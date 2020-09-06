Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Jared Walsh flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Mike Trout doubles to shallow left field. Shohei Ohtani singles to left field. Mike Trout scores. Justin Upton flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.

Astros second. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Kyle Tucker homers to center field. Carlos Correa pops out to shallow infield to Franklin Barreto. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop, Franklin Barreto to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Angels 1.

Astros third. Abraham Toro grounds out to shallow infield, Griffin Canning to Jared Walsh. Jack Mayfield singles to right field. George Springer walks. Jack Mayfield to second. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Michael Brantley walks. George Springer to second. Jack Mayfield to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. Michael Brantley to third. George Springer scores. Jack Mayfield scores. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Yuli Gurriel out at third.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Angels 1.

Angels third. Andrelton Simmons doubles. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Mike Trout homers to right field. Andrelton Simmons scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to left field to Michael Brantley. Justin Upton doubles to deep center field. Franklin Barreto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Angels 3.

Angels fourth. Jo Adell homers to right field. Anthony Bemboom grounds out to shortstop, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shallow left field, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 4.

Astros fifth. George Springer triples to deep left center field. Myles Straw singles to left field. George Springer scores. Michael Brantley flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Myles Straw to second. Yuli Gurriel lines out to deep right center field to Mike Trout. Kyle Tucker singles to deep right field. Myles Straw scores. Carlos Correa singles to right field. Kyle Tucker to third. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Angels 4.

Angels fifth. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Mike Trout doubles to deep left field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Mike Trout to third. Justin Upton homers. Mike Trout scores. Franklin Barreto grounds out to shallow center field, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Angels 6.

Angels sixth. Jo Adell flies out to deep center field to Michael Brantley. Anthony Bemboom walks. Luis Rengifo singles to center field. Anthony Bemboom to second. Andrelton Simmons doubles. Luis Rengifo out at home. Anthony Bemboom scores. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 7, Astros 6.

Astros seventh. Myles Straw doubles to center field. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Myles Straw scores. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Michael Brantley out at second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa doubles to deep right center field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Martin Maldonado singles to right center field. Carlos Correa scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Abraham Toro grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Angels 7.

Angels seventh. Mike Trout walks. Shohei Ohtani walks. Mike Trout to second. Justin Upton doubles to deep center field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Mike Trout scores. Franklin Barreto strikes out on a foul tip. Jo Adell singles. Justin Upton scores. Shohei Ohtani scores.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 10, Astros 9.