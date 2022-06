Astros second. Yordan Alvarez singles to right field. Aledmys Diaz homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow right field, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging. Jose Siri strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Royals 0.

Astros fourth. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep left field. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Yuli Gurriel to third. Aledmys Diaz singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Aledmys Diaz out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Royals 0.

Astros fifth. Jose Siri singles to shortstop. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Jose Siri scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Emmanuel Rivera to Hunter Dozier. Michael Brantley grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Emmanuel Rivera to Hunter Dozier.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Royals 0.

Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker doubles to right field. Jeremy Pena hit by pitch. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Jeremy Pena to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Jose Altuve walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Michael Brantley singles to left field. Jose Altuve to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Yuli Gurriel walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Martin Maldonado scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field. Yuli Gurriel out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 10, Royals 0.

Royals sixth. Nicky Lopez flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. Whit Merrifield singles to shallow center field. Andrew Benintendi doubles to left field. Whit Merrifield to third. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Whit Merrifield scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Urquidy to Yuli Gurriel. MJ Melendez singles to shallow infield. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep right center field to Jose Siri.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 10, Royals 3.