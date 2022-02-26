Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake face off in season opener

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -102, Real Salt Lake +272, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Houston Dynamo square off against Real Salt Lake at home in the season opener.

The Dynamo were 6-16-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Dynamo scored 36 goals and had a goal differential of -18 last season.

RSL compiled a 14-14-6 record overall in 2021 while finishing 6-11-3 in road games. RSL scored 55 goals and recorded a goal differential of +1 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.