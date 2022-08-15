Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

Astros first. Mauricio Dubon singles to left field. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to right center field. Mauricio Dubon to third. Fielding error by Josh Harrison. Yordan Alvarez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to AJ Pollock. Mauricio Dubon scores. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu. Alex Bregman to third. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 2, White sox 0.