Houston Baptist 82, Texas A&M-CC 77
Bertain 0-5 0-0 0, Francois 4-6 0-0 8, Hairston 8-11 4-4 22, Hunte 5-5 2-4 12, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, M.Smith 0-0 0-0 12, Schmidt 1-1 2-5 4, Talton-Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, White 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-43 8-13 66.
Dalton 4-5 3-3 11, DuBose 3-4 7-8 14, Gates 5-15 8-9 21, Gomes 0-2 1-2 1, Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 5-13 2-2 13, Pierre 4-7 2-3 11, Stent 0-1 1-2 1, Thomasson 0-2 0-0 0, Uloko 5-7 0-2 10. Totals 26-57 24-31 82.
Halftime_Houston Baptist 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 2-7 (Hairston 2-2, Talton-Thomas 0-1, Bertain 0-4), Houston Baptist 6-16 (Gates 3-8, Pierre 1-1, DuBose 1-2, Murphy 1-4, Thomasson 0-1). Fouled Out_Hunte. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 29 (Hunte 7), Houston Baptist 37 (DuBose 12). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 10 (M.Smith 7), Houston Baptist 12 (Murphy 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 16, Houston Baptist 19.