BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .322 .388 143 33 46 3 0 12 33 11 28 0 1 1
Correa .500 .611 14 3 7 0 0 3 11 4 3 0 0 0
Tucker .412 .412 17 3 7 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman .400 .500 15 5 6 1 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 1
Altuve .400 .526 15 5 6 0 0 2 5 3 3 0 1 0
Springer .389 .421 18 4 7 1 0 2 4 0 7 0 0 0
Brantley .368 .368 19 6 7 1 0 2 5 0 2 0 0 0
Díaz .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Reddick .182 .250 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0
Maldonado .143 .200 14 3 2 0 0 1 1 0 8 0 0 0
Gurriel .067 .167 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Straw .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garneau .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 3 1 5.25 4 4 1 36.0 36 22 21 12 11 32
Javier 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.1 3 0 0 0 1 6
Paredes 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.2 0 0 0 0 0 4
Scrubb 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Valdez 1 0 2.57 1 1 0 7.0 5 2 2 2 1 4
Pressly 0 0 6.00 3 0 1 3.0 4 2 2 0 1 2
Greinke 0 0 7.71 1 1 0 4.2 5 4 4 2 1 4
Urquidy 0 0 8.31 1 1 0 4.1 5 4 4 4 1 3
McCullers Jr. 0 0 9.00 1 1 0 4.0 8 5 4 3 1 5
Raley 0 1 9.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 2 2 0 2 2
James 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 0