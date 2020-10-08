https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Houston-ALDS-Team-Stax-15632512.php
Houston ALDS Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.322
|.388
|143
|33
|46
|3
|0
|12
|33
|11
|28
|0
|1
|1
|Correa
|.500
|.611
|14
|3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.412
|.412
|17
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.400
|.500
|15
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve
|.400
|.526
|15
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Springer
|.389
|.421
|18
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.368
|.368
|19
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick
|.182
|.250
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.143
|.200
|14
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.067
|.167
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|1
|5.25
|4
|4
|1
|36.0
|36
|22
|21
|12
|11
|32
|Javier
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Paredes
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Scrubb
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|2.57
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Pressly
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Greinke
|0
|0
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Urquidy
|0
|0
|8.31
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|McCullers Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|8
|5
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Raley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|James
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
View Comments