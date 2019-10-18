Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 8 7 Totals 33 3 5 3
Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 3 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 0 Torres 2b 5 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 1 1 0 Gardner lf 2 1 0 1
Correa ss 5 1 1 3 Sánchez c 4 1 1 2
Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
Houston 003 003 011 8
New York 100 002 000 3

E_Bregman (2), LeMahieu 2 (3), Torres 2 (2). LOB_Houston 8, New York 10. 2B_Bregman (3), LeMahieu (3). HR_Springer (2), Correa (2), Sánchez (1). SB_Hicks (1), Judge (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 4 1-3 3 1 1 4 5
Pressly W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
James H,1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Harris H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Tanaka L,2-1 5 4 4 3 2 1
Green 1 2 2 2 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 0 1 1 0 0 0
Sabathia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loaisiga 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Lyons 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Sabathia (Chirinos). WP_Loaisiga(2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Cory Blaser.

T_4:19. A_49,067 (47,309).