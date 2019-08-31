Houston 7, Toronto 4

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 33 4 8 4 Springer cf 4 2 2 4 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman ss 5 0 2 1 McKinney 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 2 1 0 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 1 0 Chirinos c 5 1 1 0 Drury 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 McGuire c 3 1 3 2

Houston 000 042 010 — 7 Toronto 010 000 111 — 4

E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). DP_Houston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), McGuire (4), Fisher (5), Biggio (11). SF_Díaz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Miley 3 2-3 2 1 0 5 5 McHugh W,4-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Biagini H,10 2 1 0 0 0 1 Rondón 1 1 1 1 2 1 Devenski 1 2 1 1 0 1 Harris 1 1 1 1 0 1

Toronto Thornton L,4-9 5 6 4 3 0 6 Adam 1 3 2 2 1 0 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 1 Mayza 1 2 1 1 1 1 Boshers 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).