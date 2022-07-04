Houston 7, Kansas City 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|221
|000
|010
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|110
|131
|—
|7