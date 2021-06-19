Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|R.García 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Vaughn lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mendick 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Houston
|104
|100
|01x
|—
|7