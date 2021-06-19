Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

E_Moncada (7), Valdez (1), Maldonado (3). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 5. 2B_Moncada (14), Altuve (7), R.García (1), Brantley (20). HR_Vaughn (6), Correa (13). SB_Straw (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn L,7-3 4 7 6 5 1 6 Burr 2 1 0 0 1 1 Ruiz 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Burdi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Valdez W,4-0 7 6 3 2 2 5 Stanek H,6 1 2 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Lynn, Valdez(3).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:10. A_35,210 (41,168).