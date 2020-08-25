Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3

Recommended Video:

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 3 4 3 Totals 24 6 6 4 Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 2 2 1 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 2 1 0 0 Tucker lf 1 1 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 Jones dh 3 0 0 0 Castro c 3 1 1 1 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 1 1 Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 2

Los Angeles 000 021 0 — 3 Houston 500 100 x — 6

E_Suarez (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B_Goodwin (7), Gurriel (9). HR_La Stella (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Suarez, L, 0-2 1 5 5 5 4 2 Barria 5 1 1 1 2 4

Houston Javier, W, 3-1 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 5 Taylor, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly, S, 4-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Suarez pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:26.