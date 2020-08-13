Recommended Video:

San Francisco Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 9 4
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 3 0 Springer dh 4 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0
Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker lf 4 1 1 0
Pence rf 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 3
Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0
Dubón 2b 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 100 000 000 1
Houston 000 014 00x 5

DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Houston 8. 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cahill 1 2-3 0 0 0 4 2
S.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez BS,0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1
Baragar L,2-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Selman 1 2 0 0 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Greinke W,1-0 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 7
Raley H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Baragar, Greinke(2).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:25.