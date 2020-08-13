Houston 5, San Francisco 1

Recommended Video:

San Francisco Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 9 4 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 3 0 Springer dh 4 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Dubón 2b 3 0 0 0

San Francisco 100 000 000 — 1 Houston 000 014 00x — 5

DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Houston 8. 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cahill 1 2-3 0 0 0 4 2 S.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez BS,0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 Baragar L,2-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 Selman 1 2 0 0 0 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2

Houston Greinke W,1-0 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 7 Raley H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Baragar, Greinke(2).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:25.