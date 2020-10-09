Recommended Video:

Tulane 17 7 7 0 31
Houston 7 14 21 7 49
First Quarter

TUL_Clark 64 interception return (M.Glover kick), 13:42.

HOU_Car 5 run (Witherspoon kick), 11:07.

TUL_J.Johnson 1 fumble return (M.Glover kick), 9:23.

TUL_FG M.Glover 39, 3:50.

Second Quarter

TUL_Pratt 1 run (M.Glover kick), 13:50.

HOU_Tune 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 9:47.

HOU_Street 23 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:53.

Third Quarter

HOU_Car 3 run (Witherspoon kick), 7:53.

TUL_Jh.Jackson 8 pass from Pratt (M.Glover kick), 5:53.

HOU_Stevenson 97 kickoff return (Witherspoon kick), 5:36.

HOU_Porter 1 run (Witherspoon kick), :46.

Fourth Quarter

HOU_Stevenson 41 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 14:03.

___

TUL HOU
First downs 16 22
Rushes-yards 45-70 43-157
Passing 141 319
Comp-Att-Int 11-25-0 20-33-2
Return Yards 57 205
Punts-Avg. 8-51.2 3-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 8-66 10-84
Time of Possession 28:47 31:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tulane, Carroll 18-34, Huderson 7-31, A.Jones 7-14, Pratt 13-(minus 9). Houston, Porter 11-57, Ke.Walker 6-32, Car 7-30, Tune 12-15, Stevenson 1-8, Fullbright 1-7, T.Brown 3-5, C.Smith 2-3.

PASSING_Tulane, Pratt 11-25-0-141. Houston, Tune 20-33-2-319.

RECEIVING_Tulane, D.Watts 2-50, Huderson 2-20, A.Jones 2-19, Robertson 1-14, P.Watts 1-13, Daniels 1-9, Jh.Jackson 1-8, James 1-8. Houston, Stevenson 5-118, Corbin 4-46, Bradley 2-45, Singleton 2-23, Car 2-21, Dell 1-26, Street 1-23, C.Smith 1-8, B.Smith 1-6, Trahan 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 47.