Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Houston 14 14 7 10 45
Tulsa 0 3 0 7 10
First Quarter

HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 4:23.

HOU_Singleton 47 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 1:14.

Second Quarter

HOU_McCaskill 27 run (Witherspoon kick), 13:01.

HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 9:33.

TLSA_FG Long 33, 1:22.

Third Quarter

HOU_Owens 35 interception return (Witherspoon kick), 14:06.

Fourth Quarter

HOU_S.Green 8 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 14:55.

TLSA_Naylor 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 9:26.

HOU_FG Witherspoon 48, 4:19.

___

HOU TLSA
First downs 22 14
Total Net Yards 405 285
Rushes-yards 33-144 28-27
Passing 261 258
Punt Returns 4-75 1-4
Kickoff Returns 2-25 1-9
Interceptions Ret. 3-35 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 20-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-29
Punts 4-43.75 6-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 11-90 11-119
Time of Possession 32:26 27:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, McCaskill 17-77, Henry 2-28, Smith 5-22, Car 6-17, Ogbogu 1-0, Tune 2-0. Tulsa, Watkins 8-39, S.Anderson 4-30, Brooks 8-(minus 2), Brin 8-(minus 40).

PASSING_Houston, Tune 17-24-1-241, Ogbogu 2-5-0-20. Tulsa, Brin 20-39-3-258.

RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 6-82, McCaskill 3-8, Erwin 2-28, Carter 2-19, Herslow 2-19, Singleton 1-47, Trahan 1-40, Henry 1-10, S.Green 1-8. Tulsa, Crawford 5-101, Stokes 5-33, Naylor 3-60, J.Johnson 3-24, M.Jones 1-16, Santana 1-12, Brooks 1-7, Watkins 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 45.