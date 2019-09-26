https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Seattle-0-14468976.php
Houston 3, Seattle 0
|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Long lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lopes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 2. 2B_Bregman 2 (37), Alvarez (26), Chirinos (22). HR_Tucker (3). SB_Tucker (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke W,8-1
|8
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Harris S,3-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi L,6-11
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guilbeau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Kikuchi (Tucker). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:33. A_10,916 (47,943).
