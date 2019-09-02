https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Milwaukee-2-14407837.php
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2
|Houston
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brantley rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|4
|1
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Pérez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cole p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rondón p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|001
|001
|000
|1
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001
|0
|—
|2
E_Osuna (1). DP_Houston 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), Springer (30), Grandal (22), Yelich (43). SB_Toro (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|14
|Rondón H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris H,23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna W,4-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|James S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Milwaukee
|Houser
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Peralta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra L,8-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).
