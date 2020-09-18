Houston 2, Texas 1

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 2 4 2 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Solak dh 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Tucker lf 3 1 1 2 Apostel 1b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Tejeda ss 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 White lf 3 0 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 Huff c 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 100 — 1 Houston 020 000 00x — 2

E_Huff (2). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 4. 2B_Apostel (1). HR_Tucker (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles L,1-5 7 3 2 2 1 2 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Valdez W,4-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 11 James H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Raley S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:33. A_0 (41,168).