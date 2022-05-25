Houston 2, Cleveland 1

E_Quantrill (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Ramírez (11), Siri (4). SB_Siri (4). SF_Brantley (1), Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Quantrill L,1-3 6 6 2 2 4 3 Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 3

Houston Javier W,3-2 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 9 Stanek H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor H,4 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Neris H,8 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Montero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:00. A_25,412 (41,168).