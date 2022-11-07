Houston 134, Orlando 127

Gordon 5-9 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Sengun 6-14 8-10 20, Green 12-18 5-7 34, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-1 17, Eason 3-7 0-0 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 8-14 1-2 21, Mathews 2-2 0-0 6, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 46-87 18-25 134.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title