Houston 13, Colorado 6

Houston Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 13 20 13 Totals 35 6 10 6 Springer cf 5 2 2 1 Hampson cf-ss 5 0 0 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 Rodgers 2b 2 0 1 2 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1-Toro pr-3b-1b 3 1 2 1 a-Wolters ph-c 2 0 1 1 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 1 Hilliard cf 1 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Kemp dh 4 2 2 0 Correa ss 5 2 3 3 Tapia lf 3 1 2 1 Tucker lf 5 3 4 4 Owings 2b-3b-rf 4 1 2 1 Jones dh 5 0 2 2 McMahon 1b-3b 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 2 1 Butera c-1b 4 1 1 1

Houston 001 023 412 — 13 Colorado 010 000 023 — 6

E_Valdez (1). DP_Houston 3, Colorado 4. LOB_Houston 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Bregman (9), Springer (2), Gurriel (7), Reddick (7), Butera (2). 3B_Tucker 2 (3). HR_Maldonado (3), Correa (3), Springer (4), Tucker (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez, W, 2-2 7 2-3 7 3 1 1 5 Biagini 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 2

Colorado Castellani, L, 0-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 1 Hoffman 2-3 6 5 5 0 2 Goudeau 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 Pazos 1 2 2 2 0 0

HBP_Valdez (McMahon).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09.