Houston 129, Sacramento 112
House Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Tucker 0-5 1-2 1, Covington 5-10 1-3 12, Harden 10-21 9-9 32, McLemore 7-16 0-0 20, Caboclo 0-0 2-2 2, Green 4-7 3-4 12, Mbah a Moute 1-2 0-0 2, Clemons 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 1-3 2-2 5, Rivers 14-20 7-8 41. Totals 43-91 25-30 129.
Barnes 5-11 1-1 11, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-2 13, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Fox 9-17 7-9 26, Joseph 1-4 2-2 4, Bjelica 1-3 0-0 3, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-2 0-0 0, Jeffries 5-8 2-2 13, Parker 4-9 4-4 12, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-3 3-3 8, Hield 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 41-87 20-23 112.
|Houston
|23
|38
|32
|36
|—
|129
|Sacramento
|36
|20
|15
|41
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Houston 18-57 (Rivers 6-11, McLemore 6-14, Harden 3-12, Frazier 1-2, Green 1-4, Covington 1-5, Tucker 0-4, House Jr. 0-5), Sacramento 10-37 (Hield 4-9, Bogdanovic 2-8, Ferrell 1-2, Bjelica 1-3, Jeffries 1-3, Fox 1-6, Barnes 0-2, James 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Covington 13), Sacramento 41 (Barnes 10). Assists_Houston 21 (Harden 7), Sacramento 29 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Houston 18, Sacramento 22.