Houston 128, Atlanta 122

Collins 2-7 4-5 8, Hunter 3-12 2-2 8, Okongwu 0-0 4-6 4, Murray 14-24 3-3 39, Young 13-28 14-16 44, Griffin 3-5 2-2 11, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 1-1 0-0 2, J.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 39-82 29-36 122.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title