Houston 12, Texas 4

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 12 15 11 Totals 34 4 8 4 Springer cf 4 2 3 3 Taveras cf 5 1 2 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 3 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 3 Knr-Falefa ss-3b 3 1 0 0 Brantley dh 5 1 2 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 3 Solak lf 3 0 1 0 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0 Toro ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Apostel 3b 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Romine ss 4 1 1 0 Mayfield ph-ss 0 1 0 0 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 5 3 3 2 Garneau c 5 0 0 0

Houston 230 023 002 — 12 Texas 000 003 100 — 4

E_Garneau (3), Taveras (1). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 6, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve (9), Bregman (12), Taveras (5), Romine (1), Calhoun (1), Mathis (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Springer (14), Bregman (5), Altuve (4), Reddick (4), Calhoun (1). SF_Odor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier W,5-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 6 Garcia 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0

Texas Lynn L,6-3 5 2-3 12 10 9 2 5 Hearn 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Montero 1 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_Javier (Solak), Montero (Mayfield). WP_Javier(3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:11.