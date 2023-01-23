Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title