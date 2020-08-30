Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA CITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gallinari 22:04 0-5 1-1 0-6 0 0 1
Gilgeous-Alexander 34:23 2-8 0-0 0-3 4 4 4
Adams 25:26 6-8 0-2 8-14 0 1 12
Dort 23:23 3-16 0-0 0-0 1 3 6
Paul 29:46 6-13 3-4 2-6 3 0 16
Bazley 25:56 2-10 4-4 1-12 1 0 10
Schroder 20:53 6-13 4-5 0-1 1 1 19
Ferguson 17:41 0-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Noel 13:04 1-4 0-0 1-9 0 1 2
Nader 12:55 1-6 1-2 1-1 0 0 4
Diallo 7:14 2-4 2-5 1-3 0 0 6
Muscala 7:14 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Totals 240:00 29-92 15-23 15-58 11 12 80

Percentages: FG .315, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 7-45, .156 (Schroder 3-8, Bazley 2-7, Nader 1-4, Paul 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Noel 0-1, Ferguson 0-3, Gallinari 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4, Dort 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Diallo 2, Nader 2, Bazley, Noel, Paul, Schroder).

Turnovers: 17 (Gallinari 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Paul 4, Dort 2, Bazley, Diallo, Schroder).

Steals: 3 (Gallinari, Nader, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gordon 32:16 9-17 2-2 3-4 3 3 20
Tucker 21:12 2-5 0-0 2-6 2 3 5
Covington 31:17 8-14 0-0 1-7 3 3 22
Harden 28:24 11-15 5-6 0-2 5 3 31
Westbrook 23:35 3-13 1-2 2-6 7 4 7
Green 30:41 3-11 0-0 0-10 1 1 9
House Jr. 27:37 2-10 1-2 1-8 2 2 7
Rivers 23:30 2-7 0-0 1-5 2 2 5
McLemore 10:15 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Carroll 3:44 1-1 0-0 0-4 1 0 2
Clemons 3:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Frazier 3:44 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 3
Chandler 0:00 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 43-100 9-14 10-55 28 22 114

Percentages: FG .430, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Covington 6-11, Harden 4-8, Green 3-7, House Jr. 2-6, Frazier 1-1, McLemore 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Westbrook 0-2, Gordon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Green, Harden, Rivers).

Turnovers: 10 (Harden 3, House Jr. 2, Covington, Frazier, Gordon, Green, Tucker).

Steals: 12 (Covington 3, Gordon 2, Rivers 2, Tucker 2, Harden, House Jr., Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None..

Oklahoma City 14 31 18 17 80
Houston 24 24 37 29 114