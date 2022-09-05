Houston 1, Texas 0

E_Thompson (1). DP_Texas 2, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B_Semien (23), Alvarez (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez L,10-6 7 6 1 1 1 5 Leclerc 1 2 0 0 0 1

Houston Brown W,1-0 6 3 0 0 1 5 Abreu H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Neris H,24 1 0 0 0 0 2 Montero S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:37. A_35,162 (41,168).