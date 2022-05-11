Hoskins homers again, slam leads Phillies past Mariners 4-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEATTLE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career, and the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday.
The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners helped by the homer barrage by Hoskins. He had solo homers in each of the first two games and provided the big blow with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta.