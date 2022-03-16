Horvat has 2 goals, assist as Canucks top Devils 6-3 March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 3:33 a.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks past the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Tuesday night.
“He was a true leader tonight,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They were taking it to us a little bit until (Horvat) scored that short-handed goal to start the third period. On the bench, he was vocal. He was a true captain.”