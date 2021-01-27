Horne, Wright help Colorado hold off Washington State, 70-58

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State on Wednesday night.

Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists. Evan Battey added 14 points for Colorado (13-4, 7-3 Pac-12).