Hooker's 2 TD passes lead No. 25 Virginia Tech over Pitt

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 25 Virginia Tech to a 28-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Hooker threw touchdown passes to Tré Turner and Damon Hazelton, and Virginia Tech’s defense scored on a fumble return, as the Hokies (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) notched their sixth win in their past seven games.

“I can’t say enough good things about our guys,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “I felt that way about them early in the year, too, though. I really did. I’m enjoying every moment with them. I think they’re a special group of young men. They’ve been through special circumstances and stuck together.”

The Virginia Tech win sets up a showdown next weekend with rival Virginia, with the victor claiming the ACC’s Coastal Division and an ACC championship game berth on Dec. 7.

Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3) finished with a season-low 177 yards. Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 26 for 103 yards to lead the Panthers.

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) escapes Paris Ford (12) of Pittsburgh in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday, Nov. 23 2019. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

“Disappointing performance, obviously, today,” Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “A lot of things I saw — too many penalties, 0 for 3 on fourth downs ... We don’t make any plays. Just a disappointing performance.

“I give Virginia Tech a lot of props for what they did out there today. Bud Foster’s (Virginia Tech defensive coordinator) defense came to play, I can guarantee you that ... It’s hard to win when you can’t get in the end zone. We had some field position at times, but just didn’t do anything with it.”

Hooker’s 71-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson led to James Mitchell’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the Hokies a 7-0 lead. Moments after that score, Norell Pollard returned a Pickett fumble 7 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 14.

Virginia Tech basically put the game away with Hooker’s 3-yard touchdown to Turner with 45 seconds left in the first half. Hooker completed 10 of 13 passes in moving to 6-0 as the starting quarterback.

“It’s really unique,” Hooker said of his role. “Everyone’s just coming together as a family and just showing love and support. At the same, everyone’s expecting you to do your job.”

TAKEAWAYS

Pittsburgh: Poor execution and especially penalties hurt Pittsburgh’s offense, as the Panthers were flagged for two false starts and two illegal formations, and a third-quarter holding penalty negated a first-and-goal at the Virginia Tech 8 — a drive that ended with a punt. Pittsburgh got into Tech territory just three times on 13 possessions.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies, who looked dead after an 0-2 start to ACC play, have played much better defense of late — a big part of their resurgence. Virginia Tech hasn’t allowed more than 301 total yards or more than 63 yards rushing in each of its past three games, and its back-to-back shutouts are the unit’s first since 2005.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Host Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: At Virginia on Friday.