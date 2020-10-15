Hollingshead scores, Sporting Kansas City beats Dallas 1-0

FC Dallas' Bressan (4) has a face to face meeting with Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi (20) as the two fought for ball possession at midfield during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Steve Hamm/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 43rd minute, and FC Dallas snapped a four-match winless streak by topping Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

FC Dallas (6-4-6) returned after Sunday’s game against the Minnesota United was postponed because of a couple of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Sporting Kansas City (9-6-2) had won three in a row.

Bryan Reynolds crossed to Hollingshead, who shot to the near post to beat diving goalkeeper Tim Melia. Melia finished with six saves.

Sporting's Erik Hurtado nearly scored in the 82nd minute but his shot from the center of the 18-yard box sailed over the crossbar.

Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made three saves, including a fantastic stop in the 87th minute.

Luis Martins' shot hit Maurer in the hands and deflected to Gadi Kinda. Maurer made a one-handed save on Kinda’s shot, but the ball landed next to him. The two fought over possession of the ball. Maurer appeared to tackle Kinda, but a foul was called on Kinda.