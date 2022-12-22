Hofstra 96, Old Westbury 48

Payamps 2-4 0-0 4, Weinberg 3-13 0-0 7, Cummings 6-20 3-4 20, Damour 2-16 0-1 5, Smith 3-5 0-2 6, Jamieson 2-8 0-0 4, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ourigou 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-69 3-7 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title