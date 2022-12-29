Hofstra 87, Delaware 73

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 2-4 8, Carlos 4-6 0-1 10, Dubar 1-1 0-0 2, Estrada 11-17 6-7 31, Thomas 9-19 0-0 20, Plotnikov 1-3 6-8 8, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 16-22 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title