Hiura's HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 6:19 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a walkoff two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura returned to the majors and hit a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Wednesday.
The Brewers had tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI triple from Kolten Wong.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE