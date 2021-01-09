Herro's 31 points lead Heat over short-handed Wizards RICH DUBROFF, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 10:25 p.m.
1 of10 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) and center Bam Adebayo (13), Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, center, dribbles the ball next to Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards guard Raul Neto at left. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes the ball between Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) goes to the basket next to Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) passes the ball next to Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) goes to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) looks to pass against Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) battles for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Heat forwards Kelly Olynyk (9) and Jimmy Butler (22) look on. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, left, goes to the basket past Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. Achiuwa was called for a foul on the play. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 128-124 on Saturday night.
Miami (4-4) has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards (2-8) lost their third straight game and are winless in five home games.