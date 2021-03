NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns — all of them 21-yarders — and the 19th-ranked Delaware Blue Hens forced five turnovers and held Stony Brook to a field goal in a 31-3 win on Saturday.

Delaware (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) broke an early 3-3 tie with a pair of long scoring drives in the second quarter. Henderson connected with Mateo Vandamia for a 21-yard TD and later Bryce De Maille capped a 70-yard drive with a TD run from the 1.