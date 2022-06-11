Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles 8-1 AVERY OSEN, Associated Press June 11, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.
Michael A. Taylor also homered for Kansas City, which had a season-high eight extra-base hits — the Royals' most in a game since April 2, 2021, against Texas.