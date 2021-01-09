Hayward's 26 points pace Hornets past Pelicans, 118-110 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 12:24 a.m.
1 of8 Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, center left, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball pose for a photo on the court prior to an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks next to Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks in front of Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) prepares to dunk in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half and the Charlotte Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110 on Friday night.
“He’s a pro. He’s been here before. He’s not fazed by a bad half, a bad quarter," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "He gives us a calming force, a presence that we may not have had in the past.