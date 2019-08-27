Hayes shares lead after first round of Mid-Am

So much for practice rounds.

The two players who shot three-under par 68s to share the lead after the opening round of the 32nd Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday at Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington didn’t need one.

The first, Ben Day, had never played Shuttle. The other, Ridgefield native Rick Hayes, played it more than a decade ago.

But each said he felt as though he’d putted on the greens before.

Huh?

“The greens are phenomenal,” said Day. “I feel like I’ve putted them because of the years at New Haven. New Haven Country Club is also a Willie Park Jr. [designed] course, and its greens tend to run to 11 or 12, where Shuttle Meadow’s were today. They are the kind of greens where if you lose focus you can three putt four or five times.”

Hayes, the 2019 Palmer Cup Champion, told a similar story. Finishing about an hour after Day (who won the Palmer Cup in 2015), Palmer hit a nifty pitch to within five feet on the tri-tiered 18th green and birdied a hole that drove some players batty. (There had been one four-putt there.)

For the two leaders, it’s all part of the Mid-Am Life. Hayes’ daughter Quinn just turned one month old and Day has two small children of his own. Practice rounds are a luxury.

So, like Day, Hayes made do with a little practice on his home course, Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield, and he, too, thought that putting those greens prepared him for yesterday. Silver Spring is not a Park course—it was designed by Robert White—but the speed and firmness of the putting surfaces, and their unpleasant reactions to shots from the rough, are identical. The tendency of putts to roll out well past the hole, leaving grinding four and five footers, also seems to be a shared experience.

“I wouldn’t say that I did anything exceptionally today, except that I putted it really well,” said Hayes. “I never had a five-footer for a par. My lag putting was such that I had a lot of tap-ins.”

His strategy, to hit fairways at all costs, had him pulling hybrids off the tee on holes where others were bombing drives. An approach shot on hole No. 1 by playing companion Richard Dowling from the rough, which bounced uncontrollably past the flag, was enough to set that strategy.

“If you had a front pin out of the rough, you had to land it 10 yards short of the green,” Hayes said. “I hit a bunch of hybrids to keep it in the fairway. Coming out of the rough, once it hits the green you knew you were going to get 30, 35 feet of release. So based on where some of the holes were, it was much more important to figure out which side of the fairway to be on rather than to be hitting a driver down there to 85 yards. I’d rather be hitting 120 yards from the correct side of the fairway.”

Though birdies were scant across the field, the two leaders made five each, against two bogeys. Day had a string of three early, birdieing the downhill, 163-yard sixth, and then the par-five 7th and 8th holes. Both players birdied the short par-five 18th, which had a tricky mid-level hole location.

Hayes and Day were among the 36 players who made the cut and advanced to today’s 36-hole final round.

The group includes defending champion Ben Conroy and two other former Mid-Am champions, Mike Kennedy (2017) and Dave Szewczul (2016). Also advancing was Dowling, a Ridgefield resident who won the state’s amateur championship earlier this summer.

In short, the surviving 36 includes many of the usual suspects — all promising to make today’s finish memorable.

Because now you can say everyone has had a practice round.