Hayes carries Merrimack over St. Francis (NY) 61-50

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Juvaris Hayes recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Merrimack to a 61-50 win over St. Francis (NY) on Thursday night, the Warriors' seventh consecutive victory.

Hayes also had eight turnovers but only four assists.

Idris Joyner had 15 points for Merrimack (14-8, 8-1 Northeast Conference). Jaleel Lord added 10 points.

St. Francis (totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Stevan Krtinic had 13 points for the Terriers (10-11, 4-5). Chauncey Hawkins added 11 points. Deniz Celen had nine rebounds. Unique McLean had three points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

Merrimack faces Long Island University at home on Saturday. St. Francis faces Sacred Heart at home on Saturday.

