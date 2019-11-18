Hawks-Lakers, Box

ATLANTA (101)

Hunter 4-9 1-3 11, Parker 5-16 1-2 11, Jones 1-3 1-2 4, Young 11-22 7-8 31, Reddish 5-13 2-2 13, Parsons 0-0 0-0 0, Fernando 2-6 0-0 4, Len 1-3 1-2 3, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Bembry 1-2 2-2 4, Turner 3-5 1-1 7, Brown Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Crabbe 4-7 1-1 11. Totals 37-86 19-25 101.

L.A. LAKERS (122)

James 13-21 1-1 33, Davis 5-14 4-5 14, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 6-8 1-1 13, Green 4-7 0-0 11, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 6-14 2-2 17, Howard 0-0 2-4 2, Rondo 5-9 3-3 15, Caruso 5-7 0-0 11, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-89 13-16 122.

Atlanta 24 17 36 24—101 L.A. Lakers 36 33 27 26—122

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-28 (Hunter 2-3, Crabbe 2-4, Young 2-8, Jones 1-1, Reddish 1-7, Fernando 0-1, Len 0-1, Parker 0-3), L.A. Lakers 15-35 (James 6-10, Green 3-6, Kuzma 3-6, Rondo 2-3, Caruso 1-2, Davis 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Daniels 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Parker 8), L.A. Lakers 43 (Howard 9). Assists_Atlanta 16 (Young 7), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 12). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, L.A. Lakers 19. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Young, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).