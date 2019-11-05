Hawks' Collins suspended 25 games without pay by NBA

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended for 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

The NBA announced the 22-year-old Collins, Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, tested positive for Peptide-2.

Collins' suspension begins with Tuesday night's game against San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

