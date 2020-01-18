Hawkins carries St. Francis (NY) past Wagner 69-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncy Hawkins scored 20 points and made four steals and St. Francis (NY) used a late run to beat Wagner 69-64 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

Unique McLean grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 18 points, including a dunk that tied it at 59 with 2:43 to play and sparked an 8-0 run from which the Seahawks never recovered.

Deniz Celen scored 12 points for the Terriers (8-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference), who made 13 steals and scored 29 points off of 20 Wagner turnovers.

Alex Morales scored 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (4-12, 1-4), who have lost four straight. Curtis Cobb scored 17 points and Nigel Jackson had 15 and seven rebounds.

St. Francis (NY) faces Mount St. Mary's on the road on Monday. Wagner takes on Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Monday.

