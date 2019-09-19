Hawaii lighting plan will protect birds and allow football

HONOLULU (AP) — A plan to minimize the effects of strobe lights on endangered seabirds will allow at least three Friday night football games on Kauai this fall.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami approved an agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the County of Kauai.

The plan will allow stadium lights during high school football games Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

Officials say teams are required to play during the day from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15, when the island's young seabirds take their first flights.

Officials say the birds can mistake stadium lights for the moon and stars they use to navigate, causing them to fall from exhaustion after circling the lights.

The agreement calls for monitoring and reporting downed seabirds during games.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com