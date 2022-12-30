Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66

Anigwe 7-10 5-5 21, Adebayo 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 4-12 3-4 13, Johnson 3-6 2-4 9, Pepper 7-21 2-3 16, DeBruhl 1-2 2-2 5, Milling 0-1 0-0 0, Borra 0-1 0-0 0, Rocak 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-18 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title