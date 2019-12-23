Hatties for Pereira, van Wees in 8-0 Ridgefield win

Behind big nights from Eric Pereira and Kees van Wees, the Ridgefield boys hockey team routed the Norwalk/Brien McMahon squad, 8-0, on Monday at the SoNo Ice House in Norwalk.

The victory was the first of the season for the Tigers (1-2) following one-goal losses to Fairfield Prep and Xavier.

Van Wees finished with three goals and three assists, and Pereira added three goals and one assist.

Ridgefield took a 1-0 first-period lead on Mike Conciatore’s goal off an assist from van Wees and then pulled away with three goals in the second period and four more in the third.

Van Wees made it 2-0 and Pereira scored two straight goals to put the Tigers ahead 4-0 at the end of the second period.

In the final period, freshman Michael Bianco got his first varsity goal and Pereira completed his hat trick to increase Ridgefield’s lead to 6-0.

Van Wees then added two consecutive goals to finish off his hat trick and end the scoring.

Kees van Wees had three goals and three assists as the Ridgefield boys hockey team routed Norwalk/Brien McMahon, 8-0, on Monday.

Will Stewart contributed two assists for the Tigers, and Chris Hamilton, Collin Norcross and Kevin McNicholas added one assist apiece.

Notes: The teams combined for 12 penalties, with each getting six.