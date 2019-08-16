Haskins up and down, Finley strong as Bengals beat Redskins

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) looks for a receiver under pressure from Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. less Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) looks for a receiver under pressure from Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game in Landover, ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Haskins up and down, Finley strong as Bengals beat Redskins 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins made strong throws and his share of mistakes, and fellow rookie Ryan Finley continued to make his case to be Cincinnati's backup quarterback in the Bengals' 23-13 victory over the Redskins on Thursday night in each team's second preseason game.

Haskins threw a 55-yard TD pass to camp standout Robert Davis and was 7 of 14 for 114 yards with a fumble. The 15th overall pick took two sacks but showed poise under pressure and was more effective than veteran Case Keenum, who played the first three drives and was 3 of 7 for 52 yards.

Keenum, Haskins and longtime backup Colt McCoy are competing to be the Redskins' Week 1 starter. McCoy has yet to play in the preseason while he deals with lingering pain from a broken leg last year.

After already passing Jeff Driskell on Cincinnati's depth chart, Finley again showed why he's now the favorite to back up Andy Dalton. The fourth-round pick out of N.C. State completed his first nine passes and was 20 of 26 for 150 yards with two TD passes.

DALTON'S DAY

Dalton was 5 of 9 for 36 yards and an interception in three series before giving way to Finley. Redskins defensive lineman Daron Payne tipped Dalton's third-down pass in the red zone, and safety Montae Nicholson picked it off and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown.

FLAG PARTY

The first six plays of the game featured seven flags, and the penalty parade continued all night. The Bengals and Redskins combined for 22 penalties that added up to 195 yards.

PUNT RETURN FIREWORKS

Bengals receiver Alex Erickson returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. It's the second consecutive week the Redskins allowed a punt return TD as they get accustomed to new special teams coach Nate Kaczor.

INJURIES

Bengals: WR John Ross remained out with a hamstring injury. ... WR A.J. Green is expected to miss the start of the season following ankle surgery.

Redskins: DL Tim Settle left the game with a knee injury. ... RT Morgan Moses left with an undisclosed injury. ... Rookie LB Cole Holcomb was held out for precautionary reasons, and LB Shaun Dion Hamilton was out with a chest injury. ... RB Shaun Wilson injured his left ankle on Erickson's punt return and had to be carted off.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host the New York Giants in each team's third preseason game Aug. 22.

Redskins: Hope to get McCoy some action when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL