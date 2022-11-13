Harvard 92, Elon 77

Ajogbor 1-4 2-3 4, Ledlum 4-11 2-6 10, Nelson 8-12 3-3 23, Sakota 4-6 4-5 14, Silverstein 3-5 6-6 13, Lesmond 3-10 0-0 9, Okpara 1-1 3-3 5, Tretout 4-5 4-4 12, Wojcik 0-0 1-3 1, Hemmings 0-0 0-0 0, Filipowski 0-0 0-0 0, O'Neil 0-1 0-0 0, Pigge 0-0 1-2 1, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 26-35 92.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title