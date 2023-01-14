Harvard 73, Columbia 51

Bedri 3-12 4-4 10, Odunowo 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-10 0-0 8, De La Rosa 4-9 5-5 15, McLean 1-4 2-2 5, Tavroff 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Murphy 0-4 0-0 0, Noland 2-6 0-1 4, J.Cooper 1-2 3-4 5, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 14-16 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title