Harvard 70, Brown 68, OT

Ajogbor 4-6 0-0 8, Ledlum 8-21 4-7 21, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Silverstein 3-8 0-0 7, Tretout 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-8 2-2 13, Okpara 3-4 2-2 9, Hemmings 0-2 0-0 0, Pigge 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 8-11 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title